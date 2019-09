Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye has exposed the names of all the guys that asked her out during her stay in the house.

According to LIB, Jackye, who was a guest on The Report Card with host, Hero Daniels revealed that Frodd, Omashola, and Jeff were part of the guys that wanted to have a relationship with her.

However, she refused to divulge the names of the rest of the guys.

Watch the video below: