Jameson Connects Nigeria Again On Independence Day

The much-anticipated Jameson Connects Nigeria is here again, and it promises to be thrilling experience set to take place in the rustic and electrifying space of the Old NEPA Power Station (Ijora) on 1st October, 2019.

In celebrating our culture, heritage and true Naija spirit on Independence Day, get ready for a disruptive venue hangout, premium gourmet junk food, body painting, interactive board and video games, pop-up barbershop where you can get complimentary trims and cuts whilst enjoying one of our signature cocktails, and many more surprises on the day.

Tickets can be purchased on Nairabox

Venue: Old Ijora Power Station

Date: 1st October, 2019

Time: 3PM – 9PM

Tickets cost N2,000 (includes a complimentary cocktail & food voucher)

ABOUT JAMESON

Jameson is a blended Irish whiskey produced by the Irish Distillers subsidiary of Pernod Ricard. Originally one of the six main Dublin Whiskeys, Jameson is now distilled at the New Middleton Distillery in County Cork. In 2018, annual sales topped 7.3 million cases. Jameson is by far the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. It has been sold internationally since the early 19th century and is now available in over 130 countries.

Enjoy Jameson Responsibly.