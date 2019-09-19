Jane Mena Twerks On Fiance In Lingerie After Marriage Introduction (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity. Jane Mena has shared a video of herself twerking in a sexy lingerie on her fiance, Andre.

Instagram model and twerker, Jane mena and her longtime boyfriend and fiance, Andre,
Instagram model and twerker, Jane mena and her longtime boyfriend and fiance, Andre,

Andre proposed to her during their valentine getaway in Maldives Island in 2019.

The Isoko bride, who recently held her wedding introduction, could be seen in a club, doing what she knows best on her Igbo fiance who seemed to be enjoying it.

Jane Mena captioned the video:

“Imagine having a migraine and an erection at same time!? That’s what it’s like dating me”

Read Also: See What Diane, Elozonam Were Caught Doing In HOH Room (Video)

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2jXJH4JgFV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

