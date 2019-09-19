Jane Mena Twerks On Fiance In Lingerie After Marriage Introduction (Video)

Popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity. Jane Mena has shared a video of herself twerking in a sexy lingerie on her fiance, Andre.

Andre proposed to her during their valentine getaway in Maldives Island in 2019.

The Isoko bride, who recently held her wedding introduction, could be seen in a club, doing what she knows best on her Igbo fiance who seemed to be enjoying it.

Jane Mena captioned the video:

“Imagine having a migraine and an erection at same time!? That’s what it’s like dating me”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2jXJH4JgFV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link