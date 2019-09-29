Jaruma Empire Gifts Mr Jollof N1m For Promising To Beat Up Tunde Ednut Over Tacha

Jaruma Empire is definitely on a giving spree as she has just gifted Mr Jollof, the sum of one million naira for defending disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Mr Jollof, a comedian had taken to Instagram to slam Tunde Ednut, popular Instagram blogger for always attacking Tacha, describing him as a failure who failed at everything, including comedy, music and may soon fail as a blogger.

Read Also: Social Media Agog As Jaruma Promises Tacha Whooping N50m

Mr. Jollof said he would beat up Ednut, if he dares him.

Jaruma, who was pleased with the Comedian’s outburst, splashed a sum on N1m on him.

See Mr Jollof’s post