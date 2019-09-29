Jaruma Empire Gifts Mr Jollof N1m For Promising To Beat Up Tunde Ednut Over Tacha

by Valerie Oke
Mr jollof
Comedian Mr Jollof

Jaruma Empire is definitely on a giving spree as she has just gifted Mr Jollof, the sum of one million naira for defending disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Mr Jollof, a comedian had taken to Instagram to slam Tunde Ednut, popular Instagram blogger for always attacking Tacha, describing him as a failure who failed at everything, including comedy, music and may soon fail as a blogger.

Read Also: Social Media Agog As Jaruma Promises Tacha Whooping N50m

Mr. Jollof said he would beat up Ednut, if he dares him.

Jaruma, who was pleased with the Comedian’s outburst, splashed a sum on N1m on him.

See Mr Jollof’s post

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Jaruma Empire, Mr Jollof, Tacha, Tunde Ednut
1

You may also like

Kemi Adetiba Educates Nigerians on The Behaviors Of Rape Victims

Bobrisky Goes International, Features On MTO Updates

Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo Shows Off Amazing Leg Work In Rare Footage(VIDEO)

Tiwa Savage shares swagged up photos of her son

Banky W: “I Begged To Sell CDs In US Salons To Survive”

‘Don’t forget yourself while building a man’ – Angela Okorie advises

‘Davido’s 30 Billion Concert Was Poorly Organized & Chaotic’ – OAP Toolz Laments

Organisers of Ghana Music Awards Bans Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Photos from Wizkid’s alleged son’s birthday party

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *