Jaruma Gives Comedian Jollof N1 Million For Threatening To Beat Tunde Ednut

Sex therapist, Jaruma has given comedian, Mr. Jollof a sum of N1 million for threatening to beat blogger, Tunde Ednut for hating on disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha.
The comedian had described Tunde Ednut as a failure in all his careers, hence his constant hate for Tacha.
The sex therapist asked the comedian to forward his account number to her as she promised to give him a million naira.
Moments later, the comedian took to his Instagram page to confirm he has received a credit alert.
See evidence below: