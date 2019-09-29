Jaruma Gives Comedian Jollof N1 Million For Threatening To Beat Tunde Ednut

by Olayemi Oladotun

Sex therapist, Jaruma has given comedian, Mr. Jollof a sum of N1 million for threatening to beat blogger, Tunde Ednut for hating on disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

Mr Jollof
Mr. Jollof

The comedian had described Tunde Ednut as a failure in all his careers, hence his constant hate for Tacha.

Also Read: BBNaija Management Refused To Release Tacha To Her Management: Jaruma

The sex therapist asked the comedian to forward his account number to her as she promised to give him a million naira.

Moments later, the comedian took to his Instagram page to confirm he has received a credit alert.

See evidence below:

