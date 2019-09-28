Jaruma, Tee-blliz, Promise To Support Disqualified Housemate, Tacha

by Michael
Tacha
Tacha

Popular sex therapist Jaruma and music producer Tee-billz have both promise to come to the aid of the disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha

After Tacha’s disqualification, social media with agog with wild celebrations, hilarious memes and everything in-between.

The duo took to their Instagram to share ways they were going to help Tacha.
While Jaruma offered to give 50 Million, Tee-Billz promised to help with sponsorship and promotion of herself and her brand.
Also, in recent news, Tacha has set up a ‘Go Fund me’ account for herself as she calls on fans to support her.
