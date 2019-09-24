Jesus Married Mary Magdalene And Gave Birth To Four Kids In France: Ghanaian Pastor

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Kwabena Asiamah, has alleged that contrary believes that Jesus Christ never gave birth, he actually married Mary Magdalene and also gave birth to four kids in France.

The general overseer of Asiamah of Universal Spiritual Outreach (Ajagurajah Movement), also claimed that Adam’s first wife is not Eve but Lilith as believed.

The cleric who made this shocking revelation during a live interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV equally admitted to being occultic.

Watch the video of the interview below: