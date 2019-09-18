Jesus Would Have Owned A Private Jet If Was Preaching These Days – Cleric

by Valerie Oke
Rev. Lucy Natasha
Rev. Lucy Natasha

Popular Kenyan preacher and general overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has revealed that she bought a private jet because if Jesus Christ was preaching the gospel now, he would also need one.

Speaking with ‘The Standard’, a popular Kenyan magazine, she queried if Jesus Christ did not have a horse that was trending as at then.

“I don’t know why people make it a big deal when a preacher gets a private jet and they don’t do the same when a politician does the same.

“The Kingdom of God needs money and speed if we are to reach out fully to this generation… I trust that if Jesus was preaching during these days, he would be using such facilities.”

