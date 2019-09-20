Jilted Boyfriend Commits Suicide In Lagos

Kehinde Musa(25) has taken his own life because his girlfriend allegedly dumped him for another man.

Musa was said to have sent a suicide note to his ex-girlfriend informing her of his intention to take his own life, police reports.

He reportedly locked himself up in a room where he drank a poisonous substance suspected to be Snipper after all efforts at making his ex-girlfriend to change her mind failed.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed the case. He said: At about 6.30pm Surulere Police Station received information that one Kehinde Musa ‘m’ 25years old of No 56 Modele Street Surulere, locked himself in his room and drank poisonous substance known as sniper.

“He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased person earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex-girlfriend, Rasheedat Damilola Animashaun ‘f’ 21 years old, informing her that he will take his life since she decided to quit the relationship.

“That the said girlfriend promptly informed his family about the text message he sent to her and they rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he added.