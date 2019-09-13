Johnny Drille Features Teddy A, Bam Bam In Video For, ‘Count On You’

Popular Nigeria singer, Johnny Drille released the visuals to this song, ‘Count on You’ which features BBNaija reality TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A.

The couple recently had their engagement ceremony in the penultimate week at Ilaro, Ogun state.

The music video, however, was released after the engagement ceremony.

The colourful video summarises the love story of the BBNaija 2018 house from the proposal to their white wedding.

It is quite pleasant to watch.

The new song is sequel to the release of the visual to “Papa” which was shot and directed by legendary filmmaker, Clarence Peters.

Watch the video below: