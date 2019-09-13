Johnny Drille Features Teddy A, Bam Bam In Video For, ‘Count On You’

by Amaka

Popular Nigeria singer, Johnny Drille released the visuals to this song, ‘Count on You’ which features BBNaija reality TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A.

Bambam and Teddy A
Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A

The couple recently had  their engagement ceremony in the penultimate week at Ilaro, Ogun state.

The music video, however, was released after the engagement ceremony.

The colourful video summarises the love story of the BBNaija 2018 house from the proposal to their white wedding.

It is quite pleasant to watch.

The new song is sequel to the release of the visual to “Papa” which was shot and directed by legendary filmmaker, Clarence Peters.

Read Also: Davido Kisses, Cradles Chioma’s Growing Baby Bump (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bambam, Clarence Peters, Johnny Drille, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Checkout The Most Followed Celebrities On Instagram

FG lists Fela’s house as national museum

Ubi Franklin – “Fame Is The Most Dangerous Drug In The World”

More Blondies Coming In, Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya Tries It On

Mercy Johnson Rocks Uber Stylish Monostrap Jumpsuit For Glo Mega Music Tour

Uber Driver Calls Lady He Helped an Ungrateful Person

Say no to bleached bodies – Susan Peters shares throwback photo

“The Love I’ve For Myself Brought Me This Far” – Nigerian Burn Survivor

Lies Or Cold feet? Ubi Franklin Didn’t Propose To Lilian Esoro..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *