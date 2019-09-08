Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Found Out Iceberg Slim Was Cheating On Her

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has finally revealed how she found out that her ex Iceberg Slim was cheating on her with a girlfriend of 4 years.

In the interview with Delay, the Ghanaian actress stated that she had doubts about Iceberg, reason she made the relationship public.

The actress went on to say her doubts were confirmed after her sister showed her a chat from a lady Iceberg Slim claimed he broke up with.

“I broke it off he didn’t expect it, he didn’t see it come when it happened, he was really devastated” she said.

Here is the video below;