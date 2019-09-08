Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Found Out Iceberg Slim Was Cheating On Her

by Temitope Alabi
Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has finally revealed how she found out that her ex Iceberg Slim was cheating on her with a girlfriend of 4 years.

In the interview with Delay, the Ghanaian actress stated that she had doubts about Iceberg, reason she made the relationship public.

Read Also:Iceberg Slim Publicly Apologises To Juliet Ibrahim Over Breakup

The actress went on to say her doubts were confirmed after her sister showed her a chat from a lady Iceberg Slim claimed he broke up with.

“I broke it off he didn’t expect it, he didn’t see it come when it happened, he was really devastated” she said.

Here is the video below;

View this post on Instagram

🎥Delay

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Tags from the story
Iceberg Slim, Juliet Ibrahim
0

You may also like

Solidstar Denied Visa By the Italian Embassy

Davido Follows Girl Who Tattooed Him On Her Chest On Instagram As She Bares Her Chest (Photos)

“I’ve had moments when I asked myself ‘Why did I go into the house, who send me’?” – TBoss

BBNaija; Don’t bring back evicted housemates, Nigerians Troll Big Brother(Reactions)

Beverly Naya Calls Out Married Man Who Proposed to Make Her ‘His Queen 2’

Tboss Caught ‘Romancing’ Cynthia Obianodo’s Husband [WATCH VIDEO]

‘Musician work, lawyer and police chop the money’ – Tuface drags COSON tags them corrupt

Court Orders American Rapper To Take Etiquette Classes

Tonto Dikeh Attends MFM Church For Prayers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *