Presidential Election Tribunal To Deliver Judgement On Wednesday

by Verity
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal will on Wednesday, September 11, deliver judgement in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of Information of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Musa, on Tuesday.

The message read: “Please be informed: notice has been given for judgment to be delivered tomorrow September 11, 2019. 9. 00 am.”

More to follow…

