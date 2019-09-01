Kaffy’s Husband Narrowly Escapes Death

by Valerie Oke

Legendary Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau Ameh, simply known by her stage name, Kaffy, has announced that her husband narrowly escaped death on Sunday.

Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the celebrity went on to thank God for sparing the life of her better half.

Celebrities such as Mercy Aigbe and others have taken to her comment section to thank God on her behalf.
See what she posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you thank you thank you . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Agbanilagbatan , The merciful God .

A post shared by Kafayat Shafau-Ameh Kaffy™️ (@kaffydance) on Aug 31, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT

