Kano Football Club Signs Player For N5 000 (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos
Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos

Super Star club, a division two club in Kano state, has announced the signing of a new player named Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos for the sum of N5 000.

According to BBC Pidgin, the transfer figure represents the most expensive in the town where the club is located.

Iriyos is said to be a highly talented striker with keen eyes for goals.

He is also said to be in high demand in the town as a result of his impressive football skills and pace.

