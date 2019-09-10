Kano Football Club Signs Player For N5 000 (Photo)

Super Star club, a division two club in Kano state, has announced the signing of a new player named Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos for the sum of N5 000.

According to BBC Pidgin, the transfer figure represents the most expensive in the town where the club is located.

Iriyos is said to be a highly talented striker with keen eyes for goals.

Read Also: Maradona Reveals Advice He Gave Lionel Messi That Turned Him Into Football god

He is also said to be in high demand in the town as a result of his impressive football skills and pace.