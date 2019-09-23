Kano State Hisbah Board Destroys Over 196,400 Bottles Of Beer

The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed over 196,400 bottles of beer, as part of efforts to rid the state of alcohol consumption.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje while speaking immediately after the destruction exercise at Kalemawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state, said that the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam.

“ln Islam, drinking of alcohol is strongly forbidden being one of the backbones of committing sins either big or small and that has been stated out at several places in the Holy Qur’an.

“Our Islamic Scholars, religious and community leaders should join hands together in the crusade against such social vices because it is not only Islam that condemns alcohol consumption, to good Christian, consuming alcohol is also prohibited,” he said.

The Governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

He said “this Government is a Shari’a compliant Government. We will continue to support the Hisbah Board.

Ganduje urged the people in the State to give officials of the Hisbah Board, necessary support that “giving them all the supports to discharge their duties will not only promote their work but ensure that our society becomes free from evil social acts. ”