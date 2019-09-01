Katsina Emir Goes Spiritual Following Several Attacks By Bandits

Following the rise in bandit attacks on many communities in Katsina State, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to embark on special prayers for God’s intervention.

The monarch gave the directive while addressing Islamic clerics on Friday in Katsina.

“As from today, all citizens of Katsina Emirate should embark on special prayers against the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“As Muslims, we should embark on aggressive prayers for Allah’s intervention to end this menace.

“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children.

“We have no option than to resort to prayers; Islam teaches that prayer is the only weapon against calamities.

“We all must pray. Our special prayers will surely assist the security agents in their operations against the bandits,” he stated.