Katsina Emir Goes Spiritual Following Several Attacks By Bandits

by Verity
Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir
Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir

Following the rise in bandit attacks on many communities in Katsina State, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to embark on special prayers for God’s intervention.

The monarch gave the directive while addressing Islamic clerics on Friday in Katsina.

“As from today, all citizens of Katsina Emirate should embark on special prayers against the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

Read Also: Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest, Set Him Ablaze

“As Muslims, we should embark on aggressive prayers for Allah’s intervention to end this menace.

“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children.

“We have no option than to resort to prayers; Islam teaches that prayer is the only weapon against calamities.

“We all must pray. Our special prayers will surely assist the security agents in their operations against the bandits,” he stated.

Tags from the story
Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, Emir of Katsina, Katsina State
0

You may also like

Woman slices throat of her sister for having sex with her husband

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode

Buhari’s aides call out FFK for claiming Buhari is Jubril, from Sudan

APC governorship primaries: Ambode’s fate unsure, as Cabal backs another candidate(Nigerians react)

INEC: PVCs won’t be collected by Proxy

How we were raped by policemen – Alleged Abuja prostitutes

Don Jazzy Must Have Milked Tiwa Savage Dry From Dropping Such Message After Her Departure - Tunde Ednut

Don Jazzy Must Have Milked Tiwa Savage Dry By Dropping Such Message After Her Departure – Tunde Ednut

Biafra: Corps Member Narrates How He Was Nearly Lynched By Mob In River State

Dino Melaye shares his NYSC Picture

Reno Omokri reacts to “Small girl big God” debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *