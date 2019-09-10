Kemi Olunloyo Announces Arrival Of Chioma’s Baby Boy (Photo)

Investigative journalist, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has announced that a certain Chioma has put to bed, a bouncing baby boy.

Mrs Olunloyo made the announcement in a Tweet on Tuesday.

As at press time, it is unclear if the controversial journalist was referring to popular Chioma, singer Davido’s girlfriend or another Chioma entirely.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the journalist, who claimed the couple had welcomed a child together, congratulated the Chef saying;

“Congrats Chioma on the birth of your baby boy. I will come visit you next weekend.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the music star shared a photo of his introduction ceremony via his Instagram page in the penultimate week, adding that they are set to tie the knot in 2020.

Olunloyo, however, has been fueling rumors concerning the pregnancy of Davido’s girlfriend, even though the couple are yet to confirm the news.

See her post below: