Kemi Olunloyo Set To Launch Her Music Career

by Temitope Alabi
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Media personality Kemi Olunloyo has made a public announcement that she is set to launch her music career.

According to her, she will be using the stage name Iya Naira, which she coined from her favourite artiste, Naira Marley.

Sharing the news on her IG page, she wrote;

BREAKING Control the crowd, Control the crowd! #Marlians come forward, everybody else Bleep OFF!���️ I’m going into the music business and my artist name is #iyanaira®�� Pls congratulate me. Music is leading me to being a #ptsdsurvivor. My announcement video is on Facebook.com/KemiOlunloyo

#KemiOlunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo
