Kenyan Govt Punishes Pastor For Exposing Woman’s Breast During Deliverance On Live TV

by Temitope Alabi
The Kenyan government has fined a popular Kenyan televangelist, James Ng’ang’a over a nude content aired on his Sasa TV free-to-air channel.

James, who is the General Overseer of  Neno Evangelism Centre was fined 1 million shillings (N3.4m) for airing the adult content.

Confirming the “punishment” meted out to Pastor James Ng’ang’a CA Director of Public Affairs Chris Wambua said;

“He has been fined 1 million shillings for continuing to broadcast when a woman’s breast was exposed.

“This happened during the watershed period which is in violation of one of the Communication Authority rules and regulations. He was first issued with a warning which we expected him to stop but he did not,” Wambua explained.

