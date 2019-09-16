Kenyan OAP Kamene Goro Speaks On How Her Sex Life Has Affected Her Career

Kenyan OAP Kamene Goro has shared more details on the aftermath of her public disclosure of sleeping with 27 men in her adult life.

26-year-old Kamene, posing for the cover of True Love Magazine, addressed the backlash that trailed her 2018 confession in where she revealed and regrets her body count.

The media personality also revealed that she was drunk while discussing the contentious topic with her colleague, Andrew Kibe.

According to her, she lost deals from corporate organizations because the confession affected her reputation.

“It was one of the worst periods of my life. Not that I regret what I said, but the backlash was huge. A lot of corporates dropped me and even my employer at the time (NRG radio) put me on an ice block. It was treble just for sharing a honest fact.”

– Kamene (True Love September’s edition)

Also lashing out at the patriarchal side of the African society, Kamene stated that she wouldn’t have gone through all she faced if she were a man.

“Every condom company would have run to him for endorsements. As a woman, they expect you to lie when it comes to sexual partners. The guy I was dating at the time told me that I should have reduced the number to three or four.”

The Kenyan media personality was also weeks ago, engaged in a social media showdown with Huddah Monroe, who she accused of sleeping with men for money.