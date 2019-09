A video is currently trending on the internet showing the moment a popular Kenyan Pastor, James Ng’ang’a, delivers his church members with slaps.

In the video, some of the congregants refused to fall, despite the slaps and this landed them more venomous slaps.

The pastor even went as far as pushing some with the slap but they stood their ground, resisting falling down.

Watch the video below: