A video has emerged on social media of a Kenyan Pastor, James Ng’ang’a, delivering’ members of his congregations with ‘holy ghost’ slaps.

The pastor is seen in the viral video slapping a group of members in what is thought to be a deliverance session.

Pastor Nga’ang’ a wouldn’t be the first to deploy an unconventional method of deliverance as pastors in Africa have been seen to wash their feet and face on their members for blessings.

See video: