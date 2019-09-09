Kenyan Politicians Fight In Church Over Control Of Constituency (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Two Kenyan politicians Ndindi Nyoro and Maina Kamanda have been recorded as they engaged in a fight yesterday at Gatui Catholic Church in Muranga. the men were reportedly fighting over the control of Kiharu constituency.

Issues started after Nyoro stormed the church’s fundraiser which already had Kamanda in attendance with other Kieleweke MPs. Nyoro, and went on to disrupt the event.

Nyoro insisted that he alone has the right to invite leaders to events in his constituency as Kiharu’s MP.

“I am the MP and I am the only one who can invite people to functions in this constituency. I respect Maina Kamanda as a father and an elder, but I cannot allow him to come all the way from Nairobi to rule Kiharu Constituency,” Nyoro said.

Watch the video below;

