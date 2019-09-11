Kenyan Women Swap Husbands In Order To Be Happy

Two Busia county women have stunned the world after they swapped their husbands just so they could be happy.

28-year-old Lilian Weta said to be a mother of three and 29-year-old Millicent Auma, a mother of were said to have swapped their husbands in a bid to find happiness.

According to the report, one of the women, Millicent Auma was living with her husband Christopher Bwire in Siroba village, Matayos constituency. However, the marriage became unpleasant forcing her to walk out and moving in with one Kevin Barasa, a married man with three children.

The other woman, Lilian Weta, 28, had her husband, Barasa was said to have lived together as husband and wife for more than 10 years in Namwitsula, Butula constituency and have three children, but were experiencing constant quarrels.

Weta told Standard Digital that her husband came back home one day with Auma, telling her he had a new wife.

“They came in at around 1am with my husband and she (Auma) told me that night she was officially the wife,” said Weta.

When Weta confronted her husband, he told her to go look for Auma’s husband and marry him. Weta thought of their constant quarrels and said enough is enough. She summoned courage and for left Matayos in search of Bwire.

“My husband told me to go look for Auma’s husband and marry him. I asked him if he would be comfortable with me finding a new husband. He said yes.”

Weta called her brother and sister to tell them what had happened and they told her if that would bring peace in her life, then she should go for it.

“They told me to do as my husband had said. In the morning I went to Bwire and told him what happened.”

When she eventually located Bwire, she shared with him what had happened in Butula.

Weta told Bwire that Auma had moved in with her husband and they told her to look for him (Bwire).

It was then that Bwire asked her to go pick up her children and come with them to Matayos.

Bwire confirmed that they were staying together as man and wife after his former wife left him without a trace.

“I called Auma several times but she was not picking my calls so I gave up,” he said.

He added that between him and Barasa, one person may regret the decision.

“It is either me or him who will regret afterwards but for now I am happy with my new catch,” Bwire added.

When contacted, Barasa stated that he is no longer interested in Weta because he is happy in his new marriage.

“If she has accepted to stay with Bwire, so be it.”

Watch the video below: