Keyamo: Man Who Attacked APC Supporter For Celebrating Buhari’s Tribunal Victory Will Be Dealt With

Minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo has reacted to attack on a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mr Elvis Omoiri, an APC supporter was almost stabbed to death after he was reportedly attacked by his neighbour for celebrating the tribunal victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the report, Omoiri was stabbed repeatedly following argument that ensued between him and his alleged attacker, Best Uduophori, over the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition which affirmed the election of President Buhari on Wednesday.

Reacting to the attack on his party man, Keyamo said Omoiri will be taken care of and the attacker will be made to face justice.

He said, “I have already taken up this matter. I sent one of my SA’s to the hospital and asked them to send me all the medical bills. I also spoke with the victim and assured him of justice. I then contacted the DCO of Ekpan Police Station to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book.”