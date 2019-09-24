Keyamo Redeployed To Ministry Of Labour And Employment

Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo has been redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with Chris Ngige, the minister.

This announcement comes barely two months after he was handed his first portfolio. Keyamo broke the news on Tuesday via his Twitter handle, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him versatile.

His words: On The Move Again: Two Portfolios In Two Months and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity.