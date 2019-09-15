Khafi Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has been evicted from the reality show after she was nominated alongside Tacha, Mike and Seyi.

Khafi, Mike, Tacha and Omashola were placed on possible eviction after receiving the highest number of nominations on Monday.

Omashola, who was the veto power holder for week 11, saved himself and put Seyi up for eviction.

Unfortunately, the British cop was placed among strong contenders on the show, leading to her exit from the house.

Khafi will be returning back into the arms of her lover, Gedoni.

Watch the video below: