Khafi Evicted From BBNaija Show (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has been evicted from the reality show after she was nominated alongside Tacha, Mike and Seyi.

Khafi
Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi

Khafi, Mike, Tacha and Omashola were placed on possible eviction after receiving the highest number of nominations on Monday.

Omashola, who was the veto power holder for week 11, saved himself and put Seyi up for eviction.

Read Also: Dwarf Beaten Mercilessly Over Missing Manhood In Enugu (Video)

Unfortunately, the British cop was placed among strong contenders on the show, leading to her exit from the house.

Khafi will be returning back into the arms of her lover, Gedoni.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
BBNaja Eviction, Khafi
0

You may also like

DJ Cuppy’s Ex, Victor Anichebe Has A Public Announcement For All Single Ladies

Etcetera Attacks Nigerian Women That Wear Body Magic and Wonder Bras

#BBNaija2018: What Lolu said about Cee-c and Tobi

‘This Is What Will Happen To Wizkid & Davido’ – Soul E Turned Prophet Gets Revelation From God

So Romantic:- See The Way Wizkid Celebrate Tiwa Savage On Her Birthday

Huddah Monroe flaunts her surgically enhanced boobies

Diamond Platnumz And Zari Hassan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Delete Their Photos Together As Zari Shades His 2nd Babymama

See Tinsel Actor, Gideon Okeke’s Amazing Body

Photos: MC Galaxy Chilling With Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes In America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *