Khafi Finally Opens Up On Tacha’s Body Odour Saga (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem, has finally opened up on Tacha’s alleged body odour, which made headlines penultimate week.

Information Nigeria recalls Mike was seen telling Khafi to advise Tacha to use a roll-on because she had a provocative smell.

Speaking on that topic, Khafi said she was displeased with the way Mike handled the issue by saying it in front of other housemates.

The Vlogger also stated that she stayed with Tacha in the Head of House luxury room for a week and there was no issue.

