Khafi Finally Opens Up On Tacha’s Body Odour Saga (Video)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem, has finally opened up on Tacha’s alleged body odour, which made headlines penultimate week.

Khafi Kareem
Recently evicted housemate, Khafi Kareem

Information Nigeria recalls Mike was seen telling Khafi to advise Tacha to use a roll-on because she had a provocative smell.

Speaking on that topic, Khafi said she was displeased with the way Mike handled the issue by saying it in front of other housemates.

The Vlogger also stated that she stayed with Tacha in the Head of House luxury room for a week and there was no issue.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Khafi Kareem, Mike, Tacha
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage & Her Hubby Share Passionate Kiss On Stage. [Photos]

Messi Goes Around Pointing Finger In The Referee’s Face And Doesn’t Get Punished – Marco Verratti

Tonto Dikeh Misses Her Boyfriend, Malivelihood Boss — Michael Awujola

Chocolate City Releases Official Statement On Femi Kuti’s Paternity Test Report

Photo: 9ice Goes On A Date With His Babymama

Ngozi Nwosu Arrives UK For Treatment, Thanks God, Fashola & Fans

Ahneeka is stunning in new photos

Tonto Dikeh Spotted With Daniels Amokachi

Video: Tonto Dikeh Spotted With Daniels Amokachi

(PHOTO) Wizkid Splashes Millions On Two Rolex Watches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *