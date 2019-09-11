Khafi Speaks Up On Being Addicted To Sex

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has admitted to being addicted to sex at some point in life but she has been celibate for the past 8 years.

Khafi and Gedoni
Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi and Gedoni

Information Nigeria recalls the British police officer made headlines after she was spotted doing some suspicious movements and moaning while under the covers with her love interest, Gedoni.

Gedoni, who is now out of the house, cleared the air, stating they never had sex.

Tacha also revealed that she made her first millions at the age of 22, adding that she used to date the son of a pastor and she would hide in his room whenever she visited his place.

Mercy said she has been the breadwinner of her family since the age of 18, while Diane confessed that she has never had sex.

