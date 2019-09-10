Kidnapped Ondo Lecturer Found Dead

by Valerie Oke

 

The gunmen
Kidnapped lecturer, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, of Ondo State University of Science of Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, has been found dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decomposing body of the deceased was discovered on Monday in a bush where his abductors kept him.

This incident was confirmed by Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), OSUSTECH Chapter to NAN on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

He said, “His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never call anybody either ASUU or his family for ransom,’’ said the ASUU chairman.

Read Also: Gunmen Abduct UNICAL Deputy Registrar

Okedayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the eve of Sept. 5 at Akoko junction on Igara-Auchi road alongside his driver on his way to his hometown in Igara, Edo, according to NAN.

The late lecturer was a senior lecturer at the Department of Mathematical Sciences and Acting Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies at OSUSTECH.

Tags from the story
Gideon Okedayo, Okitipupa, ondo state, Ondo State University of Science of Technology (OSUSTECH)
0

You may also like

Sekibo: Bayelsa Govt. Declares 3-Day Mourning

4 Policemen Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Human Rights Lawyer Ozekhome

23 Killed As Vehicles Crash Into Collapsed Bridge In Katsina

Ndume Insists Air Force Lied About Attack On Convoy

Sisters burn to death after their elder sister allegedly locked them at home to see her boyfriend (Photos)

$22.8bn Fresh Allegation: NNPC Decries Campaign Of Calumny

Poor Service: Enforce Your Rights, NCC Urges Telecoms Consumers

SSANU Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike Action… SEE Why!!!

Ado Bayero An Embodiment Of Wisdom – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *