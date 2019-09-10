Kidnapped Ondo Lecturer Found Dead



Kidnapped lecturer, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, of Ondo State University of Science of Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, has been found dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decomposing body of the deceased was discovered on Monday in a bush where his abductors kept him.

This incident was confirmed by Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), OSUSTECH Chapter to NAN on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

He said, “His decomposing body was found in the bush. This is so sad to ASUU and his family members because the abductors never call anybody either ASUU or his family for ransom,’’ said the ASUU chairman.

Okedayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the eve of Sept. 5 at Akoko junction on Igara-Auchi road alongside his driver on his way to his hometown in Igara, Edo, according to NAN.

The late lecturer was a senior lecturer at the Department of Mathematical Sciences and Acting Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies at OSUSTECH.