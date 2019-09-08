Kidnappers Call Parents Of Their Victim To Pick Up His Ashes After Failure To Pay Ransom

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to share the story of a young man killed by kidnappers after his family failed to raise the money demanded his release.

According to the Twitter user, after the young man was killed, his abductors called the family to pick up his ashes at a discrete location.

“My friend was kidnapped few months back, the Kidnappers did not get the exact amount they asked for. They call his Parents yesterday and told them to go and pick him up. This is the result, they burn Jamilu into ashes. His parents recognized only his clothes and shoes.”