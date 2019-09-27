Killers Planned Navy Commander’s Murder In Church

Following the murder of the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Secondary School in Jaji, Navy Commander Oluyemisi Ogundana, one of the suspected murderers have revealed that they planned the attack in a church.

The suspect whose name has been given as Bernard Simon, murdered Ogundana after she removed him as the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Secretary for alleged illegal practices.

Simon is said to have been living in the church at the time of the attack following eviction from his apartment by his landlady who wasn’t pleased with his behaviour.

Read Also: Suspected Killer Of Navy Commandant Oluwayemi Ogundana Confesses

“He is the General Secretary of the church and when his landlady sent him packing, he moved his things to the church. He was actually staying in the church at the time he planned and killed her. It is suspected that he killed her on Friday night.

“He tore her net to gain entry into the passage and then to her garage. It is suspected he ambushed her at the garage because that place is inner garage and a bit dark,” a source told The Nation.

Bernard returned to the deceased’s apartment to steal some of her valuables then with the help of his nephew Ibrahim Momoh threw her body in the well. Some of the items were recovered from his wife who confessed to getting them from the arrested suspects.

“After they killed her, they went away with her car but the man came back to her apartment on Saturday and ransacked it. He was looking for the original vehicle documents to ease the sale but it seems he could not get it. Then, he went and got two soldiers to assure buyers that the vehicle was not stolen and it was genuine.

“The soldiers claimed that they did not know the vehicle belonged to the commander and that they did not know anything had happened to her. They have been arrested by the military police because what they did was even illegal,” another source said.