Kizz Daniel Reacts To Rumors Of Him Impregnating A Fashion Stylist

by Temitope Alabi
Kizz-Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has taken to social media to refute claims of him impregnating a fashion stylist.

The ‘Madu’ crooner was rumoured to have impregnated a young lady identified as Poshmerald, a fashion stylist who is reportedly due to have her baby in October.

Read Also: Davido’s Ex-Girlfriend Rumored To Be Pregnant For Kizz Daniel Debunks Report

Reacting to the rumour, Kizz Daniel took to Twitter to say; “how many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey Taya (Don’t you get tired)?”

Kizz Daniel is not alien to reports of impregnating ladies to include his ex-0girlfriend singer XChidinman Ekile

Tags from the story
Chidinma Ekile, Kizz Daniel, Poshmerald
0

You may also like

Family First: Beyoncé Shares Photos of Her And Solange After Video Leak

Tiwa’s Husband Comments on His Wife’s Arrest

My trust was betrayed in heartbreaking ways – Actress Damilola Adegbite addresses divorce

Wizkid & Davido Reacts To The Slave Trade In Libya (Photos)

Davido Taking 2face’s Place; Impregnates Tanzanian Hottie?!?

Beyonce’s dancer’ Diddi Emah shares amazing story of how dance crew saved Beyonce and Jay Z, from an attack (Video)

Nigerian Actor And Comedian Williams Uchemba Shows Off His New Crib

#BBNaija: Tboss In Clear Lead As She Overthrows Efe In The Voting Polls

Luxury Jeweler drags Davido to court over N60m, says there are threats to his life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *