Kizz Daniel Reacts To Rumors Of Him Impregnating A Fashion Stylist

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has taken to social media to refute claims of him impregnating a fashion stylist.

The ‘Madu’ crooner was rumoured to have impregnated a young lady identified as Poshmerald, a fashion stylist who is reportedly due to have her baby in October.

Reacting to the rumour, Kizz Daniel took to Twitter to say; “how many people I don give belle like this? Una no dey Taya (Don’t you get tired)?”

Kizz Daniel is not alien to reports of impregnating ladies to include his ex-0girlfriend singer XChidinman Ekile