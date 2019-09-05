Kogi PDP Primary: How Dino Melaye Was Defeated (RESULT)

by Eyitemi
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye lost out in his bid to become the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kogi state after a primary was conducted on Wednesday, 4th September.

At the end of voting process, he scored a paltry 70 votes to clinch fourth place behind Captain Idris Wada, the immediate past governor of the state, who polled 345 votes.

Read Also: Dino Melaye Weeps, Sustains Injury After Losing PDP Primary In Kogi (PHOTOS)

Musa Wada, emerged as the flag bearer of the Party after polling 748 votes and was closely followed by  Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), who polled 710 votes.

 

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, kogi, pdp
0

