Kola Ajeyemi And Family Surprise Toyin Abraham As She Turns A Year Older (VIDEO)

Kola Ajeyemi, husband to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared the video of how he and family members surprised his wife who added a year on Thursday.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kola went on to pray for his wife.

What he wrote:

Happy birthday MUMMY IRE. @toyin_abraham May the great God of heaven keep and guide you for me all the days of your life may you live long to see your children, and children’s children. So you are growing older May you be stronger, good health shall be your portion now and for ever more. Amen

Watch the video below: