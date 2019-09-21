Kwara Poly Expels 8 Sudents For Exam Malpractice

8 students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has been expelled by the school for their involvement in examination malpractices, shaming them by publishing their names.

Daramola Olayinka, the Principal Assistant Registrar, made this known via a statement on Friday.

“The authorities of the Kwara State Polytechnic having considered the report of the academic board in respect of your involvement in examination malpractices has obtained approval for your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic.

“Your expulsion is in line with the provision of the Students’ Information and Regulations Handbook 2014. You, therefore, cease to be students of the Polytechnic and you should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possessions to your Heads of Departments or the appropriate Polytechnic Authority.”

These are the names of the affected students;

Usman Saliu (HND/17/BAM/FT/143) from the Business Administration Department

Ogbo Peter Chinedu (HND/18/PA/FT/576) from Public Administration Department

Omowale Oluwadare Oluwadamilola (ND/17/ACCT/FT/641) from Accountancy Department, all from the Institute of Finance and Management Studies.

Abdullahi Habibat Ajoke(ND/17/ARC/FT/207) from Architectural Technology Department

Okaka Christian Sunday (ND/17/ARC/FT/198) from Architectural Technology Department,

Yakuba Jiya Ndakpotun (HND/18/EMT/FT/095) from Estate Management Department.

Ahmed Simbiat Adepejuola (ND/17/ARC/FT/211) from the Architectural Technology Department

Olusegun Emmanuel Dada (ND/18/QS/FT/094) from Quantity Surveying Department, all from the Institute of Environmental Management Studies.