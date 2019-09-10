Kylie Jenner Poses Completely Naked In Loved Up Photo With Travis Scott

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has caused major stir on Instagram after she took to her IG page to share a completely naked photo of herself with her baby daddy, award-winning rapper Travis Scott.

The mother bared her butt in the photo while hinting on a collaboration with PlayBoy Magazine.

The mom of one captioned the photo which saw her baby daddy holding onto her while rocking a blue jean; “When Houston meets LA .. @playboy #ComingSoon”

Travis and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.