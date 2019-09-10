Kylie Jenner Sets Social Media On Fire With Nude Picture

by Olayemi Oladotun

American celebrity and billionaire, Kylie Jenner got tongues rolling on Instagram by sharing a naked photo of herself with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The young billionaire held onto her man who showed off his underwear in a sagged blue jeans.

Also Read: Stormi Webster Sings Happy Birthday Song To Her Mom Kylie Jenner (Watch Video)

The mother of one bared her ass in the photo she shared while also hinting on a collaboration with Playboy Magazine, an American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

See picture below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2O7f2wnzwe/?igshid=hvgt0fk6dah8

Tags from the story
Kyle Jenner, travis scott
0

You may also like

Cossy Orjiakor: “I’m Single, Not Engaged And I’m Waiting For The Diamond Ring”

Wunmi Obe: “This our Super Eagles’ Jersey looking like it’s been branded by Ariel Washing Powder”

"You came to kiss ass in my store"- Wale Jana Fires Back At Juliet Ibrahim

COZA: Wale Jana takes back his statement, tenders an apology

See this amazing little girl sing Davido’s hit single, ‘IF’

Sophia Momodu

Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Sophia Momodu’s Sexy Bikini Photos

Bisola attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Photos)

Read what Olamide had to say about Efe Ejeba’s career in music (Video)

Get Kids To Do Tasks With App That Rewards Children For Doing Chores

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie

Actor, Yul Edochie, Narrates How He Survived Ghastly Car Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *