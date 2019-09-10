Kylie Jenner Sets Social Media On Fire With Nude Picture

American celebrity and billionaire, Kylie Jenner got tongues rolling on Instagram by sharing a naked photo of herself with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The young billionaire held onto her man who showed off his underwear in a sagged blue jeans.

The mother of one bared her ass in the photo she shared while also hinting on a collaboration with Playboy Magazine, an American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

See picture below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2O7f2wnzwe/?igshid=hvgt0fk6dah8