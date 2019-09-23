Labour Confirms Receipt Of New Minimum Wage

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal government has begun payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants in the country.

Nigerian Labour Congress

According to reports, those who have received the payment as their August salaries were junior public workers from grade 1 to 6.

This was confirmed on Sunday, September 22, by Lawrence Amaechi, the national president of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU).

He said: “They have commenced the payment. They told us that they have started the payment and we have confirmed from our members that they were paid in August and have promised to pay the arrears in September.

But, negotiations have stalled for now, and during our last meeting, we said we were going to report to our principals, which we have done. We are waiting for directives from our members on what to do.”

(The Nation)

