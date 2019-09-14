Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Raping, Impregnating Her

by Temitope Alabi
Tunde Ednut
Tunde Ednut

Nigerian blogger and comedian Tunde Ednut has found himself in the news after a young lady simply known as Olamide took to her IG stories to reveal she was raped by the blogger.

According to Olamide, Tunde not only raped but also impregnated her.

Olamide said she had met Tunde at a party and he had promised to help her with her acting career.

He ended up taking advantage of her.

Read her story below;

Lady accuses Tunde Ednut of Rape
Lady accuses Tunde Ednut of Rape

