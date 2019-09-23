Lady Dumps Dentist For Saying Buhari Has No WAEC Certificate

A Twitter user @iyaboawokoya has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the story of how she stylishly dumped a dentist for another because he said Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has no WAEC certificate.

The user revealed that she politely refused to be treated as soon the dentist made the remark before heading to another dentist where she was treated at a reduced fee.

“I pray for forgiveness. I went to see my Dentist sometime last week. We had a usual quick talk about Nigeria. He said the President does not have school certificate. I politely refused to be treated that day saying I did not have enough time for the root canal he diagnosed.

“As soon as I left his clinic, I drove to another Dental clinic & got my teeth done. Anyone who believes President has no WASC is suspect. How can I be sure he is a qualified Dentist? Also, he gave me a charge of N75k for root canal while the other Dentist gave me a N45k bill

