Lady Flogs White Man Who Took Her On A Date But Abandoned Her To Pay The Bills (VIDEO)

A video has popped up on the internet purportedly between a lady and a Whiteman who took her out on a date but allegedly left her in the restaurant.

The lady was then reportedly made to pay the bills and this made her lure the Whiteman over to her house on a rescue mission.

On getting to her house, the lady then descended heavily on him and flogged him blue-black with the aid of a belt.

Watch the video below: