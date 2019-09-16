Lady From Cameroon Sells Baby For 70k

A Cameroonian refugee reportedly sold her baby for N70k, months after she escaped the crisis in Cameroon to seek asylum in Nigeria.

The 20-year-old mother identified as Claudia, agreed to sell her baby after a barber at the camp approached her with an offer from an unidentified buyer who was seeking a child to adopt.

The boy that bought the baby told the barber to find someone to stay with him. So, the boy agreed to help him get someone. He met the girl and explained things to her.

It was when the girl came that they later agreed she will sell the baby to the man.

She followed him to a hotel in town where they stayed till the next morning before he settled her and paid her the money.

The sad act was uncovered following an argument that ensued after Victor insisted on taking the lion share from the N70k after they concluded the deal.

Victor had insisted on taking N40,000 and leaving her with N30,0000 which she objected, pointing out that she is the mother of the child.

Claudia blamed her action on hunger and hardship after being interrogated by police officers that arrested her alongside Victor.