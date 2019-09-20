Lady Jumps Down From Window After Robbing Bank In Ghana (Video)

According to a viral video, a lady was caught jumping down from the window of an Ecobank branch in Adum area of Kumasi in Ghana, after a failed robbery operation.

In the video, the lady could be seen attempting to flee with the stolen money which she threw down from the window before jumping down.

However, she was chased and arrested by security operatives of the bank.

As of time of this report, the lady name is yet to be disclosed.

Watch the video below: