Lady Poisons Best Friend Over ‘Abroad’ Boyfriend

A Nigerian lady in Twitter has narrated the shocking tale of how a friend of hers was almost poisoned because a boyfriend that resides abroad.

The lady with twitter handle, @quota_dishes said the family of the victim would never have known what transpired if there wasn’t CCTV in the restaurant were they had the meal.

Read her narration below

Mehn I’m in shock right now, things are really happening. My friend just called me and told me a shocking story.

She said her friend came over to her house and complained that she was hungry so they went out to eat.

After eating both parties went their separate ways. On getting home she found out she was having serious stomach upset, it became so serious that she was rushed to the hospital.

Tests were carried out and they found out she was poisoned.

Her siblings went to the restaurant with policemen and tried to get the cook arrested, lucky for the restaurant they have a working CCTV.

The owner suggested they all viewed the footage to confirm what really happened that night, only to find out that her friend poured A liquid substance into her food when she went to use the restroom. That was how she was poisoned.

We cause am, according to her, the friend introduced her to her bestie that’s based on the abroad, who then fell in love with my friend and started sending her money.

Read Also: Twitter Reacts After Police Invaded Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

That got madam jealous and she planned to kill her.

Now the bitch is on the run.

I always tell people don’t leave ur drinks or food to go ease yourself, if u do make sure you don’t consume them.

After eating both parties went their separate ways. On getting home she found out she was having serious stomach upset, it became so serious that she was rushed to the hospital.

Tests were carried out and they found out she was poisoned. — Quota Dishes (@Quota_Dishes) August 27, 2019

A liquid substance into her food when she went to use the rest room. That was how she was poisoned.

Wetin cause am , according to to her, the friend introduced her to her bestie that's based in the abroad, who then fell in love with my friend and started sending her money. — Quota Dishes (@Quota_Dishes) August 27, 2019