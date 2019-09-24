Lady Rocks Remake Of Ebuka’s Cape Agbada Attire (Photos)

For a while now, Ebuka’s famous cape agbada has been trending on the Internet. With several young and old people alike trying to remake his famous attire, we can surely say that Ebuka’s Cape Agbada will not be forgotten anytime soon.

That said, another lady has recreated the attire and just as you imagined it, it looks awesomely adorable. She made it exactly the same way and struck the same pose as Ebuka.

See The Photo Here:

What do you think? Did she slay or not?