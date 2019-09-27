Lagos Farmer Bags 10years Jail Term For Raping Daughter

by Verity

 

 

court gavel
court gavel

A Lagos farmer, Yesiru Onajobi, has bagged 10 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Onajobi following a six-year trial, noting that the prosecution proved the charges of rape and unlawful canal knowledge made against the farmer successfully.

Read Also: Rapist Pastor Tried To Rape A Child, Says Her Demon Caused Attack

Justice Hassan held: “The prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the defendant. “I have also listened to the plea of allocutos made by the defendant’s counsel, though, she did not say much.

“The offences that the defendant is charged with are very serious offences, consequently, I hereby sentenced you, Yesiru Onajobi to 10 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

“The terms of imprisonment are to run concurrently. However, the period spent in custody shall be deducted from the jail terms”.

 

Tags from the story
Justice Sule Hassan, Rape, Yesiru Onajobi
0

You may also like

Internet Users Increase To 97.21m – NCC

Osinbajo Donates Food, Clothing, Others To Motherless Babies, Lepers In S/West

Citizens’ Rights Come With A Lot Of Responsibilities, Says Fashola

Court Dissolves 33-Year-Old Marriage Over Wife’s Penchant For Beating Up Husband

Dreaded N/Delta Kidnap Kingpin Turns Baby In Detention, Begs SSS To Spare His Life

Tiwa

#LagosBuildingCollapse: Tiwa savage visits school children in hospital

Police Didn’t, Shoot, Kill Protesting MASSOB, IPOB Members – IGP

ALUU 4: Trial Suffers Setback Due to Prison Officials’ Inability to Produce Suspects in Court

Man stabs his father to death over misunderstanding in Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *