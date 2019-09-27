Lagos Farmer Bags 10years Jail Term For Raping Daughter

A Lagos farmer, Yesiru Onajobi, has bagged 10 years imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter.

Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Onajobi following a six-year trial, noting that the prosecution proved the charges of rape and unlawful canal knowledge made against the farmer successfully.

Read Also: Rapist Pastor Tried To Rape A Child, Says Her Demon Caused Attack

Justice Hassan held: “The prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the defendant. “I have also listened to the plea of allocutos made by the defendant’s counsel, though, she did not say much.

“The offences that the defendant is charged with are very serious offences, consequently, I hereby sentenced you, Yesiru Onajobi to 10 years imprisonment on each count without option of fine.

“The terms of imprisonment are to run concurrently. However, the period spent in custody shall be deducted from the jail terms”.