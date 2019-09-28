‘Lagos Youths Are Lazy, They Beg For Money’ – Remi Tinubu

by Temitope Alabi
Remi Tinubu
Remi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has revealed that Lagos youths of today are lazy and not ready to work.

Speaking on a Lagos Television programme on Saturday, Tinubu said her New Era Foundation Patience Home is set on empowering youths in her senatorial district.

“Most of these youths don’t want to work”, she said.

“The moment you give them work to do, they fall sick.”

Tinubu added that youths of nowadays are interested in making quick money, “but they don’t want to work before making the money. Our youths are very rude because they want to be like all those people abroad.

