Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians To Pardon Buhari For Misplacing His WAEC Certificate (VIDEO)

Minister for Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari for misplacing his West African Examination Council certificate.

The APC chieftain made the plea while appearing on a live television program on Channels TV’s ”Sunrise Daily” on Friday, September 6th, he

He made the plead after the host asked him about Buhari’s missing certificate and he went on to say that:

”Nigerian President deserves to be pardoned because it has been 53 years since he left secondary school and he doesn’t even know where he kept it. ”

Watch the video below: