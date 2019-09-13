Landlord Allegedly Beats Tenant To Coma In Anambra

A new report has revealed that a lady who lives at Obidike in Umudim Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has accused her landlord and his son of beating her to coma.

According to the young lady, the landlord and his son had descended on her after she told them to stop using their vehicles to block her salon shop.

The lady whose name was given as Miss Ogochukwu Igwe was taken to Glory hospital and Maternity where she claimed her landlord had strangled her after hitting her with the drier in her salon.

She said, “I pleaded with him to shift the car from blocking my shop but instead of yielding, the landlord told me to pack out of the shop and that he would deal with me when his son returned in the evening.

“The son later arrived with his tipper, came with his father into my salon and used the drier in my salon to hit me.

Read Also: [Video]: ‘I am unable to write my exam today’ – Nigerian student cries revealing his landlord locked him in

“He held me by the neck and tried to strangled me and I fell down unconscious. The next place I saw myself was at Glory hospital and Maternity, Umudim Nnewi.”

The hairdresser went on to say she spoke with a female police officer who introduced herself as Inspector Nneka, the investigating police officer (IPO) from Central Police Station in Nnewi after hse recovered.

“She took my statement and told me that Onyeka who beat and tried to strangle me has been arrested but that they were yet to arrest his father.

“I later learnt that he was granted bail while his father has not been arrested,” she added.

Her counsel, Mr Kanayo C. Muoneke said;

“Presently, the victim can’t conveniently eat because of the injuries sustained and the suspects are celebrating the victim’s fate,” he said.